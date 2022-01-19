Construction Co. Owner Admits Lying To Win Chicago Work

By Lauraann Wood (January 19, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- The owner of an Illinois construction company admitted in federal court Wednesday that he defrauded the Chicago Housing Authority out of at least $2.75 million by misrepresenting his company's qualifications to win contract bids and submitting inflated invoices for that work. Coleman Development Corp. owner Lester Coleman, 64, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso, about 11 months after federal prosecutors indicted him over the fraud scheme, which they claimed he ran for about eight years between 2010 and 2018. Coleman faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release,...

