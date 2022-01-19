Squire Patton Snags Prominent Perkins Coie Patent Litigator

By Hailey Konnath (January 19, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has added a well-known patent litigator from Perkins Coie LLP to its intellectual property and technology practice in its Palo Alto, California, office, the firm announced Wednesday. Victoria Q. Smith, who joined Squire Patton Boggs as a partner, boasts nearly two decades of experience in patent litigation as well as a computer science background, according to the firm. She coded at an architectural firm before shifting gears and going to law school, Squire Patton Boggs said. As an attorney, Smith has handled dozens of patent infringement cases in federal courts across the country as well as before...

