Tesla Can't Get New Bias Trial, But $137M Verdict May Get Cut

By Dorothy Atkins (January 19, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- Tesla won't get a new trial after a jury awarded $137 million to a Black ex-subcontractor who was harassed and subjected to racial slurs on the job, a California federal judge indicated on Wednesday, but the judge said he's "troubled" by the "extremely high" emotional distress award and punitive damages. A jury awarded former Tesla worker Owen Diaz $6.9 million in compensatory damages and $130 million in punitive damages in October, but the company has sought a new trial or a judgment in its favor notwithstanding the verdict. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge William...

