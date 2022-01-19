Vale Docs Are Off-Limits As Guinean Mining Fight Grinds On

By Caroline Simson (January 19, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz has lost his bid for information from Brazilian miner Vale that was aimed at bolstering his case in an upcoming trial in the U.K. over an ill-fated Guinean mining project, after a New York judge ruled Wednesday that his requests were too broad. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan shut down Steinmetz's request that Vale be ordered to turn over information that he claimed was relevant to what the mining company knew when it entered into the doomed project with Steinmetz's company, BSG Resources Ltd., to mine a mineral-rich Simandou region of Guinea. The project was terminated...

