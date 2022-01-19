Uber's 'Accessibility Problem' Goes To Bench Trial In Calif.

By Hannah Albarazi (January 19, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- Wheelchair users accusing Uber of failing to accommodate people with disabilities began a California federal bench trial Wednesday with heart-breaking memories of being stranded due to a lack of reliable transportation options, urging the judge to make Uber's on-demand ride-hailing services accessible to all. Plaintiffs Stephan Namisnak and Francis Falls, who are seeking wheelchair-accessible ride-hailing options in New Orleans, and Scott Crawford, who is seeking the same in Jackson, Mississippi, testified before U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on the bench trial's opening day, telling the judge that they would love to use Uber but that the company refuses to accommodate them on...

