Fired Social Media Exec Must Arbitrate Share Buyback Claims

By Rachel Scharf (January 19, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Bulgarian software engineer must arbitrate claims that he was tricked into signing away his right to vested shares in a social media content creation platform he co-founded, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer paused pending arbitration in Yury Shubin's November lawsuit alleging the other founders of Slate Digital Inc. used forgery and deceit to push back the vesting date for Shubin's 2.8 million shares before terminating him from the media company. Judge Engelmayer said the dispute is not within the court's purview, pointing to a broad arbitration clause in the restricted stock purchase agreement...

