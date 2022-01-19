Menswear Firm Bonobos Gets Data Breach Class Action Nixed

By Ben Kochman (January 19, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- Partial credit card numbers, encrypted passwords and other data exposed in a 2020 breach at menswear company Bonobos do not raise a high enough risk of future identity theft to justify keeping a class action alive, a New York federal court found Wednesday. Bonobos customer Bradley Cooper, who spent $170 on the retailer's website in June 2013, has not shown that he faces a "substantial" risk of being victimized by fraudsters in the wake of a breach in which cybercriminals posted a trove of customer data on a hackers' forum, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman found. Cooper and fellow Bonobos shopper Darrell...

