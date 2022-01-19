11th Circ. Upholds Atty's Suspension From Fla. District Court

By Dave Simpson (January 19, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a decision suspending an attorney from practicing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for violating multiple court orders, ruling Wednesday that the lower court made no errors in applying a specific local rule and that it provided her with due process. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel rejected Tina M. Talarchyk's argument that U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore did not provide her with due process when he suspended her from practicing in the district after she was found by the bankruptcy court to have violated court orders. The panel said...

