9th Circ. Won't Rehear Baseball Teams' Virus Coverage Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins (January 19, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to rehear arguments by 19 minor league baseball teams on whether their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are barred by virus exclusions, keeping in place the court's previous ruling in favor of three Nationwide units. A Ninth Circuit appellate panel upheld a previous ruling in favor of insurers that losses sustained by 19 minor league baseball teams due to COVID-19 are barred from coverage by virus exclusions. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) In a three-page order, a unanimous three-judge panel denied a petition for rehearing and a petition for an en banc hearing filed by the...

