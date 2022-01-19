US, UK Look To Resolve Lingering Security Tariff Dispute

By Alex Lawson (January 19, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. and United Kingdom are aiming to settle a long-running fight over U.S. national security tariffs, the governments announced Wednesday, hoping to shift their focus to industrial overcapacity driven by China. U.S. levies on steel and aluminum have been in place since 2018, when former President Donald Trump declared a reliance on foreign metals a security threat. Several countries have negotiated with the U.S. to replace the tariffs with an import quota system, which the U.S. and U.K. are likely to discuss in the coming weeks. Officials from both countries announced the start of formal negotiations on Wednesday, pledging to...

