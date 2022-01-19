Emails In Ex-CEO's Oxy Trial Cut Both Ways On Compliance

By Pete Brush (January 19, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury saw emails Wednesday that showed a former pharmacy distribution CEO, charged with scheming to sell opioids to shady customers, supported staying within the law, but also went to bat for customers who demanded big medication shipments. Messages to, from and about Laurence Doud, the former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. charged with conspiracy to violate federal law prohibiting narcotics distribution, were front and center on day two of a trial being handled by U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels. Doud, who goes by Larry, conspired from 2012 to 2017 to send hundreds of millions of dollars'...

