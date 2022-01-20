Green Dot Investors Can't Get Lead Plaintiff Pick Revised

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 20, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge won't reconsider whether a group of three institutional investors should collectively be named lead plaintiff in a proposed securities class action accusing fintech company Green Dot of "self-sabotaging" with its business strategy. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson said he was unpersuaded by the investor group's argument that a recent Ninth Circuit decision would support the group's lead plaintiff bid. Judge Pregerson instead cited a decision from a 2016 case in the district, finding that appointing investor groups that came together solely for their lead plaintiff bid "undercuts the goal of having the...

