Atty Suing Dechert Asks 9th Circ. To Allow Google Subpoena

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 19, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Jordanian lawyer who sued Dechert LLP in England claiming it was behind his detention in the United Arab Emirates urged the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to reverse a ruling rejecting his request to subpoena Google and other companies for evidence related to his U.K. case. Counsel for the lawyer, Karam Al Sadeq, argued that a federal magistrate judge wrongly denied his client's application to subpoena Google Inc, Dropbox Inc. Cloudflare Inc. and others to obtain discovery for use in the foreign proceedings, and then abused her discretion in denying their motion for reconsideration of her order. Al Sadeq — who has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS