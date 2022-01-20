Real Estate Rumors: Wells Fargo, SL Green, Ram Realty

By Andrew McIntyre (January 20, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo Bank has loaned $70.5 million for a Florida multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan to a venture of Mast Capital and Massachusetts-based AEW Capital Management is for phase two of Waterline Miami River, which is slated to have 346 apartments when completed, according to the report. One Medical has reached a deal to lease 4,615 square feet of space on Third Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The primary care practice is taking retail space at 919 Third Ave., a 1.4 million-square-foot tower that's owned by real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp.,...

