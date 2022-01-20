Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Foreign Workers Hit Imperial Pacific Casino With Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 20, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Turkish employees admitted to the United States under the H-2B temporary foreign worker visa program has accused a Hong Kong-headquartered company of underpaying them as they built a casino-hotel resort in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The workers suing Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. of Hong Kong and its subsidiary Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands slammed the resort companies for allegedly engaging in an intentional and systemic practice of employment discrimination by lowballing them on the basis of their Turkish national origin.

