Facebook Tells 9th Circ. App Developers Lack Standing

By Matthew Perlman (January 20, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Facebook has told the Ninth Circuit that developers accusing it of violating antitrust law through acquisitions and by cutting off access to its network were not injured by the alleged activity and thus have no right to sue, while the developers insist the moves completely or partially destroyed their businesses. Facebook and the developers each filed briefs on Wednesday at the circuit court's request addressing whether the developers have constitutional standing to sue as they try to revive a proposed antitrust class action against the social networking giant. The lower court has tossed the case twice after finding it came too...

