Alsup Mulls $113M Atty Fees In $454M Glumetza Antitrust Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (January 20, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup said on Thursday he will grant final approval to $454 million in settlements resolving direct Glumetza buyers' class claims that drugmakers plotted to delay the generic version of the blockbuster diabetes drug, but said he's still weighing attorneys' $112.8 million fee bid. During a Thursday hearing, class counsel urged the judge to sign off on their attorney fee bid for 25% of the $453.85 million settlement fund over objections raised by direct purchaser class members McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc., who asked the court to slash the fee award to $22.5 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS