Turkish Bus Co. Wins $17M In Arbitration With Ex-Distributor

By Caroline Simson (January 21, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Turkish bus manufacturer has won $17 million in arbitration with its former exclusive U.S. distributor, which had allegedly led the manufacturer on a "years-long wild goose chase" to recoup its losses after the distributor ordered 74 buses and then refused to pay for them. Temsa Ulasım Aracları Sanayi ve Ticaret AS filed a lawsuit in New York on Wednesday asking the court to enforce the award it won against the Minnesota-based CH Bus Sales LLC last fall after their distribution deal fell apart in late 2016. Temsa told the court that even though CH Bus Sales was supposed to pay...

