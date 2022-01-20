Former Cheer Coach Hit With Another Sex Abuse Suit In Texas

By Michelle Casady (January 20, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- Another woman has come forward alleging she was sexually abused at the hands of a former Cheer Athletics coach, making her the fifth alleged victim to file suit in Texas state court. Carrie Methvin has named Jason McCartney — who co-owns one of the company's gyms in Austin — and his mother as defendants in the lawsuit she filed under her own name Thursday in Travis County District Court. Michelle Simpson Tuegel of The Simpson Tuegel Law Firm PLLC, who represents Methvin and the other four alleged victims, told Law360 on Thursday that her client, now in her mid-30s, was "prepubescent"...

