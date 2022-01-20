9th Circ. Rejects Pre-Scandal VW Car Owners' Damages Fight

By Linda Chiem (January 20, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday that drivers who sold their Volkswagen cars before the company's emissions-cheating scandal became public cannot sue for damages by claiming they overpaid for vehicles that weren't as environmentally friendly as promised, finding that the drivers' purported out-of-pocket losses weren't quantifiable. A three-judge panel dismantled an appeal from vehicle owners and lessees who got rid of their cars before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board issued the September 2015 notices of violation, or NOVs, accusing Volkswagen AG of rigging thousands of "clean diesel" vehicles with special software, or defeat devices, to fool...

