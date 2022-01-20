Geico Gets Pandemic Insurance Refund Suit Cut, For Now

By Lauren Berg (January 20, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday trimmed a proposed class action accusing Geico of refusing to pay back overcharged premiums when fewer people drove on the roads and submitted car accident claims during the pandemic. In a 22-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman partially granted Geico's motion to dismiss Jessica Day's March lawsuit, finding that her breach of contract claim contending that her premium should have been lowered based on the lower risk assessment amid the pandemic cherry-picks the language in her contract. "Reading the entire provision in context makes clear that Geico's discretionary power to adjust [Day]'s policy...

