Drivers Say Courier Co. Withholds OT, Steals Tips

By Ryan Harroff (January 21, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Courier service Same Day Delivery Inc. does not pay its drivers for overtime and unlawfully takes a cut of their tips while committing multiple additional violations of state and federal wage law, according to a proposed class action by five of the firm's workers. The complaint filed Wednesday in New York federal court says Same Day Delivery entices people to work for the company with promises of "competitive wages" and "substantial tips from customers'' but then does not pay overtime and takes between $100 and $700 a week from each driver's tips. The five workers who sued also claim the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS