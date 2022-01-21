Investors Seek $89M Amended Judgment In Hotel EB-5 Row

By Joyce Hanson (January 21, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- A group of 41 foreign investors has asked a Florida federal judge to amend his default judgment against a father and son accused of carrying out an EB-5 visa scam through a Palm Beach luxury hotel project, seeking to increase the award to nearly $89 million from $26.5 million. The group of 41 Chinese, Iranian and Turkish nationals led by Lan Li asked U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra to include $61.5 million of punitive damages in the default judgments against defendants Joseph J. Walsh Sr. and Joseph J. Walsh Jr., for a total judgment amount of $88.88 million. The Walshes...

