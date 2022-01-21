Atty Stonewalled Deal In Sex Harassment Suit, Worker Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (January 21, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- An attorney representing three Georgia restaurants should receive professionalism and ethics training, a worker told a federal judge, claiming the counsel stonewalled the settlement reached in her lawsuit alleging she was sexually harassed repeatedly during the course of her employment. In a motion for sanctions Thursday, Shalee Balius-Donovan told U.S. District Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. that the attorney representing Behnamiri & Associates LLC, Behnamiri & Neghadar LLC and B&N Partners LLC failed to finalize the settlement the parties had reached. "The unprofessional and inappropriate actions of Amanda Speights, counsel for the corporate defendants, have created unnecessary effort and expense for...

