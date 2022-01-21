Meta, Snap's 'Addictive' Platforms Blamed For Child's Suicide

By Lauren Berg (January 21, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms and Snap Inc. peddle addictive social media platforms, like Facebook and Snapchat, that harm the mental health of children and teenagers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in California by a mother who claims the social media giants are responsible for her young daughter's death. Tammy Rodriguez's 11-year-old daughter, Selena, died by suicide in July after she became addicted to Instagram and Snapchat — two social media platforms that have been accused of causing depression, suicidal ideation and sleep deprivation among teenagers, according to the complaint. Meta and Snap "have invested billions of dollars to intentionally design their...

