YouTuber Falters During Testimony In Cardi B Slander Trial

By Rosie Manins (January 21, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- A YouTuber accused by Cardi B of defamation faltered while giving testimony on the witness stand Friday as one of the rapper's lawyers pointed out inconsistencies in her statements throughout the two-week trial in Georgia federal court.

Latasha Kebe, an Atlanta-based YouTuber known professionally as Tasha K, appeared confused and at times flustered as she spent the day being questioned by Sarah M. Matz of Adelman Matz PC, an attorney for Cardi B.

Kebe and her company Kebe Studios LLC, which she operates with her husband Cheickna Kebe, face claims under Georgia law of defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in...

