Ex-Netflix Exec Wants Bribe Sentence Delayed For Appeal

By Rachel Scharf (January 21, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A former Netflix executive asked a California federal judge Thursday to delay the start of his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence while he appeals a jury verdict convicting him of taking kickbacks from vendors in exchange for lucrative contracts with the streaming giant. Michael Kail is currently scheduled to report to prison on March 8. But the onetime Netflix vice president of information technology wants to remain out on bail and wait to pay a $1.3 million money judgment until the Ninth Circuit reviews his April conviction on dozens of fraud and money laundering counts. Kail told U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS