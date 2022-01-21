US, EU End WTO Battle Over Security Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (January 21, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- The United States and the European Union walked away from dueling cases over Trump-era national security tariffs on steel and aluminum and Brussels' retaliatory measures, following last year's breakthrough steel deal, according to World Trade Organization filings published Friday. The two governments have locked horns for years over the 25% and 10% levies the Trump administration set on European steel and aluminum, respectively, and the 25% tariffs the EU imposed on U.S. whiskey, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other sensitive American goods in response. But on Oct. 31, the U.S. and EU outlined a quota system freeing a certain amount of European steel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS