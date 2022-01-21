Texas Justices Revive Fatal Navy Helicopter Crash Suit

By Michelle Casady (January 21, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a lawsuit against a military contractor accused of improperly maintaining a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed and killed three service members, holding that courts can decide the case "without interfering with the military's judgment." The case asked the court to determine the scope of the political question doctrine, which limits state court review of the federal government's complex, subtle and professional decisions as to the composition, training, equipping and control of a military force. Friday's unanimous ruling built on the state high court's 2018 ruling in American K-9 Detection Services LLC v. Freeman, in...

