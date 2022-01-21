Uber Can't Use Lyft Win To Beat Wheelchair-Accessibility Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (January 21, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- Uber can't exit a bench trial over allegations it discriminates against people with disabilities by not providing wheelchair-accessible vehicles in two Southern cities, a California federal judge ruled on Friday, saying the case is distinguishable from a recent decision in favor of rival Lyft. After plaintiffs Stephan Namisnak and Francis Falls, who are seeking wheelchair-accessible ride-hailing options in New Orleans, and Scott Crawford, who is seeking the same in Jackson, Mississippi, rested their case-in-chief on Friday, Uber moved for partial judgment on the pleadings, telling U.S. Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg that the plaintiffs had not articulated an adequate request for...

