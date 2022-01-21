Ex-Surfside Building Official Can't Duck Deposition

By Carolina Bolado (January 21, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The Florida judge overseeing the litigation over the collapse of Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium building denied a request Friday by the town's former building inspector for a protective order, requiring him to show up for a deposition requested by victims of the collapse. A Miami-Dade County police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building after its partial collapse in June 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) In a hearing Friday held on Zoom, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman denied Rosendo "Ross" Prieto's motion for a protective order, which his attorney said was filed because of concerns about...

