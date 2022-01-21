Illinois Justices Revive Bulley & Andrews Workers' Comp Suit

By Mike Curley (January 21, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday allowed a concrete worker to sue Bulley & Andrews LLC for back injuries he sustained working for one of its subsidiaries, finding that only his direct employer is protected by the state's workers' compensation law. The justices reversed a trial court decision dismissing Donovan Munoz's suit against Bulley & Andrews, ruling that even though the company had paid the premiums for its subsidiary's workers' compensation insurance, that does not grant it immunity under the law's exclusivity provision. According to the suit, Munoz was an employee of Bulley & Andrews Concrete Restoration LLC, of which Bulley...

