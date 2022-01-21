FCC Looks To Ink Apartment Internet Choice Rule

By J. Edward Moreno (January 21, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is getting the ball rolling on a measure to promote competition and increase choice for broadband services for people living and working in apartments. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday introduced a proposed order that would promote competition among wireless internet providers that service apartments. If adopted by the other commissioners, the plan would close loopholes that allow multiple tenant environments, or MTEs, to evade "long-existing FCC rules intended to allow tenants to choose their own provider." The proposal would bar providers from entering into graduated revenue sharing agreements or exclusive revenue sharing agreements with a building...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS