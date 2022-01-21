Texas Man Is 1st Charged By DOJ Election Threats Task Force

By Rachel Scharf (January 21, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced the first criminal charges under Attorney General Merrick Garland's new election threats initiative, accusing a Texas man of threatening to kill Georgia election officials the day before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a newly unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors in Georgia charged Chad Christopher Stark, 54, with one count of communicating interstate threats. The Leander, Texas, resident was arrested Friday morning and made an initial appearance in Austin federal court. The case is the first prosecution brought by the DOJ's Election Threats Task Force, an initiative launched by Garland this summer to address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS