ABA, AARP Sued By Moving Co. Over 'Wise Moves' TM

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 21, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Maryland moving company that trademarked the name "Wise Moves" in 2015 hit the American Bar Association and the AARP with a trademark infringement suit in Illinois federal court on Friday over a book the two organizations published in 2020 bearing the same name. According to the complaint, the business Wise Moves has used the name in connection to moving services provided primarily to seniors and others since 2011 and registered the trademark four years later. The book, "Wise Moves: Checklist for Where to Live, What to Consider, and Whether to Stay or Go," was written by two lawyers who are...

