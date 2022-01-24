High Court Revives Northwestern Workers' ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 24, 2022, 10:26 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court revived a proposed class action Monday from Northwestern University workers who accused the school of violating federal law by saddling their retirement plan with high fees and poor investments, saying the fact that workers could choose their investments didn't bar their suit. In its unanimous decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the justices vacated a Seventh Circuit decision from May 2020 that upheld the dismissal of their Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. Monday's ruling said "the Seventh Circuit erred in relying on the participants' ultimate choice over their investments to excuse allegedly imprudent decisions by respondents." "At times, the circumstances...

