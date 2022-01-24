1st Circ. Affirms Broad Gov't Power To End FCA Suits

By Dorothy Atkins (January 24, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The First Circuit affirmed Friday the dismissal of a whistleblower's complaint at the request of the federal government, adopting a new legal standard that follows the Fifth and D.C. Circuits, splits with the Ninth and Tenth Circuits, and gives the government broad power to shoot down False Claims Act lawsuits. In a 28-page precedential opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that, while the government must provide its reasons for wanting to toss a qui tam lawsuit over a whistleblower's objections, unless the whistleblower has shown that the dismissal is unconstitutional or constitutes fraud on the court, a trial court must grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS