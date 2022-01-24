BREAKING: Cardi B Wins At Least $1.25M In YouTuber Defamation Case

By Rosie Manins (January 24, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Cardi B won her defamation case against a Georgia-based YouTuber on Monday, after a federal jury unanimously determined the content creator knowingly published lies about the rapper, awarding her at least $1.25 million in damages. Cardi B, pictured in 2019, was awarded $1 million in general damages as well as $250,000 in medical expenses by a Georgia federal jury in her defamation case on Monday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Latasha Kebe and her company Kebe Studios LLC, which she operates with her husband Cheickna Kebe, were found jointly and severally liable of defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS