Simpson, DLA Steer $3.7B Blackstone-Resource REIT Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (January 24, 2022, 1:18 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher represented Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in connection with its $3.7 billion purchase, announced Monday, of DLA Piper-counseled Resource REIT, which invests in apartment complexes across the U.S. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. is buying all shares of Philadelphia-based Resource REIT Inc. for $14.75 a share, the New York private equity shop said Monday. In doing so, Blackstone gains access to a portfolio of more than 12,000 apartment units. That $3.7 billion figure includes assumption of Resource REIT's debt. Resource REIT is a nontraded real estate investment trust. "We are very pleased to reach this agreement with BREIT,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS