NJ Panel OKs Counsel Fees For Attys Seeking Public Records

By Nick Muscavage (January 25, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel has ruled in a published decision that parties can seek counsel fees in litigation stemming from a public records request made by the party's attorney and not the party itself. The underlying case brought by real estate company Underwood Properties LLC was filed against the city of Hackensack and its records custodian, Deborah Karlsson, after Hackensack partly denied the company's request for records relating to a redevelopment plan. In January 2020, a trial judge, in a decision upheld by the appellate panel on Monday, affirmed Hackensack's denial based on privileged documents and ordered the city to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS