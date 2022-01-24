Restaurants Fight Sanctions Bid In Sexual Harassment Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 24, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- Three restaurants and their attorney have fired back against a sanctions bid in Georgia federal court, saying there is no evidence the lawyer intentionally dragged out the settlement of a civil rights suit over the purported sexual harassment of a former manager. In a court filing on Saturday, Behnamiri and Associates LLC, Behnamiri and Negahdar LLC, and B&N Partners LLC denied violating a Jan. 7 pretrial order deadline solely due to defense counsel Amanda G. Speights' intentional delays in the case. Former manager Shalee Balius-Donovan filed suit in 2019, alleging business owner Mahmoud Behnamiri repeatedly made sexual advances toward her in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS