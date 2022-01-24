Pharma Cos. Get Bystolic Generic Delay Claims Tossed

By J. Edward Moreno (January 24, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge dismissed claims brought against AbbVie and other pharmaceutical firms by direct purchasers including Walgreens and CVS as well as claims brought by end payers who accused the drugmakers of conspiring to keep generic forms of the blockbuster hypertension drug Bystolic off the market. In the one-page order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the pharmaceutical companies' motion to dismiss without prejudice, giving the direct purchasers and end payers, including the city of Baltimore and several union benefits and welfare funds, until Feb. 22 to file an amended complaint. The full order and opinion...

