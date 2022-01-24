Tearful Uber Worker Defends Accessibility Efforts At ADA Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (January 24, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- Accessibility is not an afterthought at Uber, a tearful employee testified Monday in a California federal bench trial over allegations that the ride-hailing giant discriminates against people with disabilities by not providing wheelchair-accessible vehicles in two Southern cities, saying Uber has spent millions of dollars trying to provide accessible services. On the final day of testimony in a bench trial before U.S. Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg — in which Uber is accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act — Connor Fagent, Uber's North America head of premium products, rejected plaintiffs' suggestion that the company does not prioritize getting wheelchair-accessible...

