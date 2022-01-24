Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Compliance Boss Walks Fine Line At Oxy Conspiracy Trial

By Pete Brush (January 24, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- A former pharmacy distribution compliance manager told a Manhattan federal jury Monday that he blames his former CEO boss for diverting opioids to non-legitimate patients, but he also spoke of efforts to comply with the law and said nobody intended for meds to wind up on the streets.

William Pietruszewski, who rose from the ranks of warehouse manager to head of compliance at Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., pointed the finger at the company's former CEO, Laurence "Larry" Doud, as a second week of trial got underway before U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels.

Pietruszewski, 55, worked for Doud for 18 years...

