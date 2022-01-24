Adult Entertainment Stores Fight For $3.7M In COVID-19 Aid

By Morgan Conley (January 24, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- A chain of adult entertainment stores in the Atlanta area has sued the U.S. Small Business Administration in Georgia federal court alleging the shops were wrongfully denied roughly $3.7 million in COVID-19 relief loans because they stock their shelves with erotic items. In a new complaint Friday, four retail stores that operate under the Tokyo Valentino brand and a separate store's staffing and payroll services provider asked the court to force the SBA to reconsider their loan applications without enforcing an exclusion that keeps businesses that sell certain adult materials from accessing the relief program. The stores allege they were denied funds...

