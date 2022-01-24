Peloton Accuses Lululemon Of Forum Shopping Patent Fight

By Andrew Karpan (January 24, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Peloton has told a New York federal court that Lululemon, its onetime partner and now rival, is trying to run up legal bills by attempting to keep in California federal court a lawsuit over allegations the exercise equipment company is ripping off design patents for leggings and sports bras. The forum-shopping allegations landed in a Friday filing from Peloton in Manhattan and came in response to an effort by the Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. to shut down Peloton's New York lawsuit, which was filed days before Lululemon sued Peloton in California federal court. "Lululemon's preference for California is solely an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS