Quinn Emanuel Links Up With Top Saudi Litigator

By Joyce Hanson (January 27, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Top international trial firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has announced its association with a Saudi litigator as it looks to gain a foothold in major markets globally, saying the lawyer has broad experience representing clients in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Nasser Alrubayyi of Alrubayyi & Attorneys in Riyadh joins Quinn Emanuel as a partner and will represent international and domestic corporations in litigation and arbitration cases as the Los Angeles-headquartered law firm builds its offerings in the kingdom, according to the Monday announcement. Alrubayyi serves clients in the construction, telecommunications, securities, tax, insurance and real estate sectors, Quinn...

