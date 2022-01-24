Ex-NY Judge Says Phone Evidence Tainted Obstruction Trial

By Ivan Moreno (January 24, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- A former Brooklyn state judge convicted of obstructing an investigation into New York's Municipal Credit Union wants a new trial, saying prosecutors should have been barred from using emails and texts between her and the institution's now-incarcerated CEO. A federal jury in December convicted Sylvia Ash, who oversaw Brooklyn's commercial division before her 2019 arrest and suspension, of making false statements, obstructing justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Her attorneys argued in a Friday filing the evidence prosecutors got from her email and iPhone violated her Fifth Amendment rights. Prosecutors accused Ash of wiping her iPhone before giving it to investigators...

