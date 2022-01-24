Chicago Parking Co. Beats Antitrust Suit Over $1B Meter Deal

By Lauraann Wood (January 24, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- An investment entity led by Morgan Stanley & Co. is immune from proposed class claims that the company violated anti-competition laws by entering a controversial $1 billion deal for operating control of Chicago's on-street metered parking system, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Chicago Parking Meters LLC — a venture that also includes Alliance Capital Partners and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority — is protected from the plaintiffs' Sherman Act claims under the doctrine of state action immunity, which shields state actions from federal antitrust liability if the challenged conduct is "clearly articulated and affirmatively...

