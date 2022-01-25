Hertz, Ex-GC Settle Clawback Suit, With Ex-CEO Still On Hook

By Abby Wargo (January 25, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Hertz Corp. and its former general counsel came to an agreement resolving the company's claims looking to take back $56 million in incentive and severance pay due to what it considered misconduct, but claims against the company's ex-CEO are ongoing. Hertz filed a stipulation of dismissal in New Jersey federal court Monday, stating the company agreed to resolve the clawback claims against former general counsel John Zimmerman that were brought after he was accused of breaching company business practices leading up to an accounting scandal. The dismissal did not describe a settlement or mention former CEO Mark Frissora, also named in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS